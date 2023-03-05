Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-(c)(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.
Here are this week’s felines:
Jojo, male, DSH white and gray, 1.5 years old. Special needs.
Minka, female, DSH/Russian Blue mix, 2-3 years old. Must be only pet.
Bitsy and Bertie, sister/brother, DSH gray tabbies, 1 year old. Bonded pair.
People are also reading…
Macy, female, DSH black, 1 year old.