Forgotten Felines for week of Nov. 13, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.
Thanksgiving Special: Adopt 1 fully vetted cat/kitten 4 months or older for $120 ($25 savings) or adopt 2 fully vetted cats/kittens 4 months or older for $195 ($95 savings).
Here are this week’s felines:
Crew Socks, male, DSH white and brown tabby, 3-4 months.
Bobby Socks, male, DSH white and brown tabby, 3-4 months.
Moxie Socks, female, DMH, white and gray tabby, 3-4 months.
(Crew and Bobby are bonded and must be adopted together.)
Allison, female, DSH black and white tuxedo, 2 months.
Dani, female, DSH white and brown tabby, 2 months.
Binx, male, DSH black and white tuxedo, 2 months.