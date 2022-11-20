Forgotten Felines for week of Nov. 20, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.
Thanksgiving Special: Adopt 1 fully vetted cat/kitten 4 months or older for $120 ($25 savings) or adopt 2 fully vetted cats/kittens 4 months or older for $195 ($95 savings).
Here are this week’s felines:
Brandy, female, DSH brown and white tabby, 3 months and Ruffin, female, DSH brown and white tabby, 3 months. Bonded siblings found on Brandy Station Battlefield.
Everest, female, DSH Torti, 4 months and AnnaPurrna, female, DSH Torti 4 months. Bonded sisters found as strays.
Marcella, female, DSH blue tabby, 4 months and Antwon, male, DSH blue tabby, 4 months. Bonded siblings.
Harper and Hensley, females, DSH Torti, 4 months. Bonded sisters.
