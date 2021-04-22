Maggie Apr 22, 2021 Apr 22, 2021 Updated 5 min ago {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Petfinder Watch Now: Related Video Historic brewery is making a case for reusable beer bottles Drinks other than coffee to give you a boost when you're tired AP Drinks other than coffee to give you a boost when you're tired How to prevent obesity in senior dogs AP How to prevent obesity in senior dogs Has the world's best coffee bean been found? AP Has the world's best coffee bean been found? Get a dose of adorable in your inbox Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Food & Cooking Busch will pay your pup $20,000 to be official dog brew taster Updated Apr 20, 2021 Busch is sniffing around for a "chief tasting officer" for its Dog Brew, a canine-friendly, alcohol-free bone broth. It comes with a $20,000 paycheck. Pets Here's how successful support dogs are trained Apr 18, 2021 Service dog training is more intense than you might think. Here’s what it takes, plus ways you can include some of that training with your own dog. Pets Major training: Bidens' dog gets professional help after biting incidents Apr 12, 2021 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dog Major will get professional help adjusting to the White House after a pair of biting incidents.