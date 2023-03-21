A Slate Mills resident with an experienced eye for canines has been nominated by Purina for Dog Show Judge of the Year of 2022.

Karen Wilson, of Culpeper County, has had dogs all her life. Her family got their first show dog in 1966, a lovely Irish Setter successful in the show ring, in obedience, in the field and in the whelping box, according to showdogsawards.com/vote2023/.

“They were fortunate on their first try with a show dog to get such wonderful dogs. All their dogs were owner-handled. Her husband, Gary, started with an Airedale Terrier at the same time and continued to show until Karen became a judge in 1992,” according to the nomination.

The five times she judged at Westminster created great memories, as well as judging at the AKC National Championship, Morris & Essex show and a variety of national and regional specialties. Wilson is looking forward to judging Best in Show at the Montgomery County Kennel Club terrier show this October.

Voting for as Best Judge in the contest closes April 7 and the award will be given in New York on May 7, the evening before Westminster Kennel Club Show, and a formal dinner, Wilson said.

“It is quite an honor to even be nominated,” she said.

Two others, gentlemen, are also up for the top judge’s award.

Wilson is approved to judge Sporting, Hound and Terrier Groups and Best in Show. She has traveled to Asia, Brazil, Denmark, Canada and Australia, as well as all around the United States for the past 40 years as a dog show judge, according to Purina.

Wilson, asked by the Star-Exponent in 2011 why she judges, said she “obviously loves dogs.”

“Or else, I wouldn’t be doing this,” she said. “Every dog has a written standard on what they are supposed to look like and when you find one that fits that standard, it’s just a joy to put your hands on that dog.”