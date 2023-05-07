This time last year, when Chloe Bales of Spotsylvania County was selected to represent the United States in an international competition with her dog, she was anxious about competing — and equally nervous while being interviewed.

Chloe recently learned she’s made the American Kennel Club’s junior team for the second year in a row. She’ll compete in the Junior Open Agility World Championship, set for July 13–16 in England.

Maybe last year’s experience in Finland, as well as traveling there, has bumped up her confidence because Chloe had so much to say when interviewed for this story, she even interrupted as her mother was talking.

“I’m pretty excited,” said Chloe, who’s 13 and a seventh grader at Post Oak Middle School.

She’s looking forward to putting her border collie, Nova, which is short for Supernova, through the paces again on an international stage. She’s also eager to take another overseas trip, see the sights and socialize with other team members.

“Last year, it was pretty crazy, honestly,” she continued. “It just seemed really shocking, actually doing dog agility, being in a different country, my first time being out of America. I wasn’t super overwhelmed, but I thought I would be. It was pretty chill.”

Chloe is the oldest daughter of Bret and Stephanie Bales of Partlow and the big sister of Baylee, who’s 8. She’s also a member of the only junior agility team in the United States, according to the American Kennel Club.

“There is no such thing as dog agility at the Olympics,” according to a news release about the team, but “to the 24 junior handlers and their K-9 companions who have been selected to represent the USA, this is just as spectacular.”

The team’s coach, Susan Cochran, said it takes a special person to be on the team.

“Training daily and traveling the world to compete at the highest level of dog agility takes mental and physical skills, commitment, dedication and heart,” she stated in the news release.

Chloe’s mother has shown and bred border collies for about two decades, and Chloe has been going to agility shows since she was a baby. She started competing at age 5.

The course changes with each run, and Stephanie Bales said her daughter can read it better than some adults. The trick for handlers, she said, is to position themselves in just the right place so they’re one step ahead of their fast-moving dog and easily can direct them to the next obstacle without losing precious time or making a mistake.

Chloe and Nova have trained together for four years and “their relationship ensures that they understand, trust and are responsive to each other,” Debby Dubay, manager of USA’s junior team, said last year.

At the Finland competition, Chloe and Nova placed 10th in the world in their age group “which is pretty good, I think,” her mother said.

The whole family will make the trip to England, mainly because Stephanie Bales said she wanted her husband to be the one to drive on the wrong side of the road.

Because the junior team doesn’t have sponsors, individual members are responsible for raising funds for travel expenses. Chloe, who enjoys art as well as playing the viola and cello, is making sketches of peoples’ dogs from photos they’ve sent her, for a $50 donation. She has requests for about a dozen, and limited time these days because she’s on the school track team and has practice three days a week, plus classes at an agility training course in Richmond once a week.

She’s hoping to concentrate more on fundraising when school ends later this month. Likewise, her mother, who’s making personalized epoxy dog bowls and selling them to help fund the trip, hopes to have more time after the busy school routine settles. Her email is rockcreekbordercollies@yahoo.com.

Until July, Chloe plans to continue agility classes and regularly work out in the family’s backyard, where her mother set up an agility course. When running through the tunnels, over platforms and in and out of gates, Nova tends to be so high energy, “she’s sometimes clumsy,” Chloe said.

In competition, judges deduct points if a dog’s feet don’t touch certain parts of the ladders and walkways — what’s called making contact on required places — and the Spotsylvania County pair plan to focus on those skills.

Otherwise, Chloe will count the days until her next international competition.

“I can’t wait until I go, like, and hang out with all my friends on the team and just travel, and of course, compete,” she gushed. “The only thing I’m really nervous about is just flying, but whatever. It will be fine.”