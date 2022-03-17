 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

$122,590 approved in federal budget for Booster Park upgrades in Orange

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s legislation to provide $122,590 for the revitalization of Booster Park in Orange.

Secured as part of the House and Senate-passed fiscal year 2022 appropriations package, the federal money will be used to repair fencing along baseball and softball fields, improve practice facilities and for a concession stand at Booster Park, located on State Route 20 next to the Orange County Airport and Skydive Orange.

Spanberger, D-7th, worked with local officials to move this funding request forward, according to a release from her office.

“One of the most important investments we can make is in the next generation of Virginians. In Orange County, Booster Park is an important spot for community sports, recreation for kids, and family gatherings. However, I have heard directly from local officials about the longstanding need for repairs at the park,” said Spanberger.

Orange County Parks and Recreation is ecstatic to be the recipient of federal funds, Orange County Administrator Theodore L. Voorhees.

People are also reading…

“The park is utilized by numerous sports teams and community partners who will directly benefit from these repairs. This project supports the Board of Supervisors’ initiative to expand parks and recreation facilities across the county,” he said.

Orange County Parks & Recreation hopes to implement the renovations by late autumn 2022, according to a county release.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A look at the fastest dog breeds in the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert