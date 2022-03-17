$122,590 approved in federal budget for Booster Park upgrades in Orange

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s legislation to provide $122,590 for the revitalization of Booster Park in Orange.

Secured as part of the House and Senate-passed fiscal year 2022 appropriations package, the federal money will be used to repair fencing along baseball and softball fields, improve practice facilities and for a concession stand at Booster Park, located on State Route 20 next to the Orange County Airport and Skydive Orange.

Spanberger, D-7th, worked with local officials to move this funding request forward, according to a release from her office.

“One of the most important investments we can make is in the next generation of Virginians. In Orange County, Booster Park is an important spot for community sports, recreation for kids, and family gatherings. However, I have heard directly from local officials about the longstanding need for repairs at the park,” said Spanberger.

Orange County Parks and Recreation is ecstatic to be the recipient of federal funds, Orange County Administrator Theodore L. Voorhees.

“The park is utilized by numerous sports teams and community partners who will directly benefit from these repairs. This project supports the Board of Supervisors’ initiative to expand parks and recreation facilities across the county,” he said.

Orange County Parks & Recreation hopes to implement the renovations by late autumn 2022, according to a county release.

