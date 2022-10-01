A Children's Day in the Park returns Oct. 15 to Culpeper's Yowell Meadow

Designed for the area’s youngest citizens and their families, A Children’s Day at the Park, paused during COVID, will make a fun-filled, fall-themed return.

“The Early Childhood Workgroup of Healthy Culpeper is so excited to offer this event to families with children, with music, live performances, arts and crafts and vendors,” Healthy Culpeper program manager Denise Rasmussen said. “We really want to get this out to families because we have a whole lot going on at this event.”

A Children’s Day in the Park will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in the town of Culpeper’s Yowell Meadow Park.

The free event has been going on since 2012 in Yowell Meadow. Before that, it was called, “For A Child’s Health,” and was held outside the Culpeper County Library for about five years, Rasmussen said.

Sponsors include Head Start and Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services.

At the upcoming program, DJ Harmony will play music and there will be performances by Boom Fitness and Backpack Puppets.

Lion’s Club members will be on site doing free vision screenings. The county Sheriff’s Office will do Kids IDs. McGruff the Crime Dog with the Culpeper Police Department will be on hand, too.

Mom2Mom will have a diapers giveaway.

There will be face-painting, kids’ crafts and more, including more than a dozen nonprofit and community-services vendors.