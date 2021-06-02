Called off last year by COVID, Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby gearing up for race day

Piedmont Soap Box participants have been featured on the cover of Time and visited by famous actors convinced of the effectiveness of families building small cars together for racing.

“It’s a very elite group,” Gilmore told the board of supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting of the junior committee that works alongside the adult committee to coordinate the annual derby. “They are the true face of our derby,” she said of junior committee members aged 13-21 who work with youth and their parents on derby participation.

The young leaders have the same responsibilities and authority at adult committee members, Gilmore said: “They know more about racing than we ever will.”

Piedmont Area Soapbox Derby Junior Committee members Alana Durica and Sophie Morris gave a presentation about the program before the board, saying that first race had 35 drivers. The local junior committee was named first in the nation in 2005 as its members shared about the principals of racing.

In 2008, the local derby became the largest in the world and in 2010 the junior committee presented before the national organization in Akron, Ohio. Piedmont Area Soapbox leased 15 acres in 2009 from the county next to the transfer station off of Sperryville Pike, cleared 15 acres and in 2012 held its first race on a brand new raceway.

