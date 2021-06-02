Called off last year by COVID, Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby gearing up for race day

The spread of COVID-19 stopped the wheels on hand-crafted derby cars from rolling down Paul Bates Raceway in Culpeper County in 2020.
But the Piedmont Area Soapbox Derby is back for 2021, against all odds, and gearing up for Local Race day on June 12.
“It’s an organization very near and dear to my heart,” said Culpeper County Supervisor Paul Bates at Tuesday night’s meeting in introducing the committee of adults and youth who run the internationally acclaimed leadership and racing program.
The local soapbox racetrack bears the name of his father, Bates said, noting the people who comprise the organization “exemplifies Culpeper.” Piedmont Area Soapbox is about family togetherness and giving, he added, with a focus on STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The organization represents true Americana, Bates said, like apple pie and baseball.
Tony Troilo and his sister, Frankie Gilmore, launched Piedmont Area Soapbox Derby in 2003 in celebration of the 75th anniversary of their family motor corp. business, Rosson and Troilo, of Brandy Station. It started on the hill on Blue Ridge Avenue next to Yowell Meadow Park.
The race has become a bonding point for many families since and an example all over for how it should be done. Local races have earned honors from all over and the organization has produced five world champions so far.
Piedmont Soap Box participants have been featured on the cover of Time and visited by famous actors convinced of the effectiveness of families building small cars together for racing.
“It’s a very elite group,” Gilmore told the board of supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting of the junior committee that works alongside the adult committee to coordinate the annual derby. “They are the true face of our derby,” she said of junior committee members aged 13-21 who work with youth and their parents on derby participation.
The young leaders have the same responsibilities and authority at adult committee members, Gilmore said: “They know more about racing than we ever will.”
Piedmont Area Soapbox Derby Junior Committee members Alana Durica and Sophie Morris gave a presentation about the program before the board, saying that first race had 35 drivers. The local junior committee was named first in the nation in 2005 as its members shared about the principals of racing.
In 2008, the local derby became the largest in the world and in 2010 the junior committee presented before the national organization in Akron, Ohio. Piedmont Area Soapbox leased 15 acres in 2009 from the county next to the transfer station off of Sperryville Pike, cleared 15 acres and in 2012 held its first race on a brand new raceway.
“We are back on track to host the local derby on June 12 this year,” the girls said.
The annual event continues to bring quality of life based around all-American wholesome fun, Durica and Morris alternately presented.
“It pushed me out of my comfort zone,” Morris said, calling soapbox derby “a mix of competition and fun.” She added, “It’s a really fun environment to grow up around.”
For Durica, it formed family connections.
“Winning isn’t everything,” she said, noting the race comes with blood, sweat and tears as well as sunburn and blisters. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
The girl’s Powerpoint presentation included a slide with a childhood photo of Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase competing in 1947 in a derby in his native Pennsylvania.
“That picture of me is over seven decades old!” Chase exclaimed, watching the meeting from his home.
He added of his soapbox derby participation, “I learned how to be a good loser” and also how to spell lightening, which Chase said he misspelled on his car.
In a phone call Wednesday, Frankie Gilmore said local kids and their adults have been working very hard since early spring to prepare for the race amid ever-changing, COVID-era restrictions on gatherings and events.
“We are at least going to race,” she said of having to train racers with masks and distance.
Races will be by division, per usual—stock, super stock and masters, based on car specifications and age groups.
It will be the smallest race year ever, Gilmore said, with 28 young people participating. The small size of this year’s race is in line with other races elsewhere, she said.
Some localities are not hosting races again in 2021, Gilmore said. But Culpeper will; admission is free to the public.
See https://www.soapboxderby.org/piedmont-area.aspx for information or to learn how to sign up to participate. “For family fun that’s hard to be outdone” see Piedmont Area Soapbox Derby on Facebook.
540/825-4315