Celestial themes to light up Shenandoah's Night Sky Festival

NASA Solar System Ambassador Greg Redfern will be among featured speakers at Shenandoah National Park’s celestially-inspired 6th annual Night Sky Festival on Aug. 19-21.

The stars come out to play at night. The park’s high elevation combined with its relative remoteness from dense urban areas makes Shenandoah a great place to engage in stargazing on the East Coast.

Park rangers and other guests will present a variety of programs at sites throughout the park for the Night Sky Festival focusing on space, celestial objects, nocturnal residents, and the importance of dark night skies.

Amateur astronomer Rich Drumm will be there for the program sponsored by Delaware North, the park concessioner.

Other activities will include ranger-led talks, discussions, children’s activities, and telescope/night sky viewings.

Programs will take place at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile marker 4.6), Mathews Arm Campground (mile 22.1), Skyland Amphitheater (mile 42.5), Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51), Big Meadows (mile 51), and Loft Mountain Amphitheater (mile 79.5).

All programs are free. No reservations needed. Park entrance fees apply. Participants should be weather-prepared and bring a flashlight with a red filter.

See the schedule at nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/night-sky-festival.htm.

The National Park Service continues to monitor and respond to local, state, and CDC information about the COVID-19 pandemic. At this time, masks are welcome, but not required.