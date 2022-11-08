Chatham Manor grounds closing earlier to decrease risk of damage to historic resources

The grounds around Chatham Manor are now closing at 5 p.m. daily in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County Battlefields Memorial National Military Park. The National Park Service announced the earlier close date, effective Nov. 6, for security reasons.

The expansive grounds and gardens at Chatham Manor, an 18th century Georgian style manse on the Rappahannock River in Fredericksburg, will reopen at 9 a.m. daily.

The house is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, closing from noon to 1 p.m. The estate around nit spans 85 acres, according to the park service.

“Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park’s highest priorities are to ensure visitor safety and protect park resources,” the release stated.

“Recent use of the Chatham grounds in the evenings has increased the risk of damage to the historic resources.”

The grounds around the circa 1771 home built by enslaved individuals for William Fitzhugh are a sensitive commemorative area with historic resources as important as the house itself, the park service said.

“Before the Civil War, the forced labor of generations of enslaved people cultivated these grounds to create wealth for Chatham’s owners.

“During the Civil War, United States soldiers occupied the grounds while the building served as a US Army headquarters and hospital,” according to the park service.

Clara Barton, Dr. Mary Walker and Walt Whitman served in the hospital at Chatham, caring for sick and wounded soldiers.

In the 1920s, the gardens, designed by famous landscape architect Ellen Shipman, turned the former slave plantation into a picturesque place people were eager to visit, the park service stated.

“Keeping the grounds open in sync with the building ensures that park staff will be present at Chatham Manor to protect park resources and help visitors have a meaningful visit to this special place,” officials said.