Children clearly felt pride in their accomplishments and abilities at the 17th Annual Special Games held this past Friday at Broman Field—Blue Devils Stadium at Culpeper County High School.

There was also a sense of daring and a theme of “Fearless,” the adjective written in script on hundreds of different colored t-shirts worn by supporters and participants from 27 different schools in the area.

Blue ribbons materialized within minutes after participants of the first race crossed the finish line Friday morning during the yearly event for special education students.

The weather was just about perfect and there was much support from parents, educators, administrators and student volunteers in orchestrating the major, Olympics-like festivities.

Over 300 students athletes competed from Culpeper, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock for gold, silver and bronze at the Special Games.

There was pop music blasting through loud speakers, pompoms, cheering and lunch on the grill.

Culpeper County Public Schools Special Education Director Adam Cahuantzi welcomed attendees, “Let’s give all of our athletes a round of applause. I hope everybody has a wonderful day, please enjoy.”

It was Cahuantzi’s second games since starting as department head in August 2021. The annual event garners a lot of volunteer support from the community and his office, he said, and is a great day for the kids.

“The social interaction, an opportunity to demonstrate their athletic, physical skills, as well as enjoying and interacting with surrounding communities,” he said. “It’s a great get-together, integrates five counties, brings us all together. It’s just a good opportunity to show community support for all kids in Culpeper County and the region.”

Eastern View High School para-educator Jacque Nordenger said it was her first Special Games since COVID.

“It’s so fun—the kids really like it, oh my gosh, yes. It brings everyone together,” she said. “These kids know each other, they get to see kids from CC and middle school and their past teachers, it’s just an amazing event.”

A para-educator for three years, Nordenger said she is working to become a special education teacher next year.

She pursued the field because she loves the kids.

“My first year working with them and I just fell in love—their personalities.”

Nearby, an Eastern View High School student, David, sat in a wheelchair waiting for the games to begin.

He wore a New York Yankees baseball hat, his favorite team and favorite sport. He said he was most excited about hanging out with friends.

CCHS principal Danny Soderholm welcomed the large crowd.

“We’re so excited to have you here at Culpeper County High School on Broman Field. We are excited for all our participants, our student athletes, to really have a chance to shine today, to show that you are truly fearless.

“Let the games begin!”

Around the stadium, various stations activated with elementary students participating in running events heats 1-10, while middle and high school students walked around to field events which tested track and field skills as well as climbing, throwing and kicking.

Soderholm has been principal during six years of the games, minus a year for the pandemic.

“Everyone who is here gets a lot of out of it,” he said.

“Students participating have the opportunity to have the spotlight on them … they get to have the cheering that student athletes get to have. High school sports experience is a big deal for people who participated, so why wouldn’t we try to get as many kids as possible to have those types of experiences?”

Soderholm said they love hosting the surrounding counties as it’s a great opportunity to showcase their school, including the student body that comes out and cheers and volunteers. Some 30 students, including CCHS ROTC handling the parking, were hand-picked to help out at Special Games to show Blue Devil Pride at its best, the principal said.

CCHS sophomore Griffin Tanner was among the volunteers, stationed at the soccer goal, where students practiced making goals.

“I had nothing else to do and I thought it would be something cool to do,” said the baseball player of volunteering at the event. “It’s a learning experience, it’s fun, really enjoying it, glad I get to help everybody.”

Volunteers surrounded the blow-up obstacle at the back of the field, a popular site for all ages.

Ashley Johnson was there with her 12-year-old son, Ky’lee, a sixth grader at Culpeper Middle School.

He clearly enjoyed navigating the obstacle course and his time sitting out of sight at the top of the slide. Mother and son participated at Special Games when he was younger and they both appeared happy to be back.

“He love sports, he’s very athletic,” Johnson said. “Anything with a ball, he turns everything into a ball, everything rolls or is thrown.”

She remarked on sensory input for special education children and how Ky’lee took a break at the top of the slide.

“It was just relaxing to him, he gets overwhelmed and then some of it just calms him,” Johnson said, remarking on the benefit of the Special Games. “It gets them out in a community, they get to mingle and enjoy being outside.”