Construction starts on Culpeper Sports Complex field lighting project

Work started Tuesday on the field lighting project at Culpeper Sports Complex.

Icon Lighting and Musco were on site setting the first of 44 concrete bases and sleeves that will anchor LED sports lighting apparatus. The lights will allow youth sports teams to keep playing when the sun goes down.

The lights, attached to steel poles, will illuminate five baseball fields, two softball fields, three football and four soccer fields at the complex run by Culpeper County Parks & Recreation.

Baseball and softball players will have the benefit this season of using the first sets of lights, slated to be operational by mid-April, Parks & Rec Director Andrew Hardy said Tuesday after a county committee meeting.

The Board of Supervisors approved the $2 million lighting project this past fall. The equipment is expected to increase sports tourism and use of the county-funded complex located next to Eastern View High School.

Also under construction at the Sports Complex is a $4 million fieldhouse that will have a full-sized gym, classrooms and aerobics studio.

Parks & Rec is working with the Culpeper Recreation Foundation to raise funds for operation of the Fieldhouse.

Sponsors will be recognized on a wall display in the main lobby of the field house, featuring acrylic plaques inscribed with the donor’s name and logo. Different plaque sizes and colors will be used to promote donation levels.

The Building & Grounds Committee approved the fundraising concept at its meeting Tuesday.

