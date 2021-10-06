Culpeper approves nearly $8 million in contracts for fieldhouse, Early HeadStart

First the Culpeper Technical Education Center, now a recreation center, Deal said, “Culpeper County government is on a roll and certainly delivering amenities that will serve our community for decades to come!”

Supervisor Jack Frazier told Howard, in addition, that the $2 million sports field lighting project needed to be part of the fieldhouse project. Egertson said they were separate projects and that the new lights for the fields were “ready to go” and work quotes had been received.

The administrator said the lighting project would start soon, anticipated to be operational by the spring or summer of 2022.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gulf Seaport also submitted the low bid for the $3.5 million federally funded construction of a new Early HeadStart school on the Galbreath-Marshall campus along Old Fredericksburg Road. The nearly 11,000-square-foot, one-story masonry school will serve at least 80 of the county’s littlest citizens, infants and toddlers younger than 3 from low-income families.

The new school will have 10 classrooms, according to Howard, as well as a kitchen and laundry. There was a lot of interest in this project, with 10 bids received, he said, and very close estimates among competing firms.