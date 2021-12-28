Culpeper County getting first public pickleball courts—at Mountain Run Lake Park

The first public pickleball courts in Culpeper County are slated to be operational in the spring of 2022 to serve a growing demand from local enthusiasts of the low-impact paddle sport soaring in popularity globally.
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, at its December meeting, unanimously approved $130,000 for the project at Mountain Run Lake Park, of which the county took ownership from the town weeks earlier. The four courts will be conveniently situated near the playground, restrooms and dog park.
Local players will join the ranks of roughly 4.2 million who played pickeball in 2020, up 19 percent from the year before, according to a Dec. 10 Bloomberg article, “Move Over, Tennis and Golf—Networks and Brand Are Cashing In on Pickleball,” by Felix Gillette. Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton and Ping Pong, played with a racquetball-sized paddle and a whiffle ball on a court a quarter of the size of a standard tennis court.
Culpeper retiree George Shackleford, a Baby Boomer who played tennis in college, started playing the sport more than three years ago on courts at Culpeper Baptist Church.
“It has a very social aspect, very welcoming—that’s a key component to the sport,” he said in a phone call Tuesday. “And a fun competitiveness. There’s a lot of kidding that goes on…it’s just a nice sport.”
The 67-year-old later played in the gym at Emerald Hill Elementary through a Culpeper County Parks & Recreation program that launched in 2018, but went by the wayside with COVID. Courts were also painted outside at Sycamore Park Elementary and exist in private gyms in Culpeper. The nearest public courts are in Fredericksburg.
Shackleford helped start the Culpeper Pickleball Association with its now 75 members who regularly play, weather permitting, in Lakeview housing development.
“We were fortunate the homeowners association agreed to paint lines for four pickleball courts on their tennis courts,” he said in a phone call Tuesday.
Players range in age from their 30s to 70s, meeting 9 a.m. Saturdays at the courts to play as well as 3 p.m. on Monday and Wednesdays.
The new courts at Mountain Run Lake Park will be a welcome addition, Shackleford said. The park, which houses the town reservoir and dam, is under-utilized recreationally, the pickleball player said.
The courts, located far enough away from the lake, will not hurt the eagles or other wildlife at the scenic site, he said. And the game will help build wellness in the community.
Games last 15 minutes, and while players wait their turn, there is a common interest, Shackleford said.
“You are healthier, want to get healthy, enjoy being outdoors doing athletic activities and we are all trying to learn pickleball,” he said. “I lost eight pounds and can go up and down stairs without huffing and puffing.”
Shackleford, in addition, competes at pickleball tournaments around the state and has won some gold and silver medals. He attributed the growing popularity of pickleball to the Baby Boomer generation aging out of tennis and into something more doable.
“We are still around, some of us are extremely healthy and wanted something to do,” Shackleford said. “We all started to discover pickleball…at the most you take three or four quick steps—the amount of ground you have to cover is significantly less (than tennis)…and it’s easy on your knees and back.”
Culpeper County Parks & Rec Director Andrew Hardy said pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the world.
“One of our goals is to follow the trends and develop programs and facilities to meet that demand,” he said in a phone call Tuesday.
The department worked with Shackleford in determining design criteria for the courts at Mountain Run Lake for the sport to which youth are also being attracted, Hardy said. The project is being put out to bid and is expected to be operational by late spring.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood, at a committee meeting in November, said the court at Mountain Run Lake sounded like a great idea to him, addressing some neighbor concerns that the activity would ruin the peaceful nature of the park.
A conceptual county build-out plan for the park, now formally owned and operated by the town as a mostly passive site due to the sensitive environmental nature of the dam and lake, also shows a future tennis court, splash pad, pavilion and sports fields.
Going forward, noted Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates, the county needs to take into account concerns from park neighbors.
“It’s the only place in the county we have a serene environment,” he said. “We need to take a reserved approach” on developing the park, the supervisor said, encouraging resident involvement in the build-out plan.
County Board Chairman Gary Deal supported pickleball at Mountain Run Lake.
“It doesn’t make sense to transition (the park) over from the town if we don’t put amenities out there,” he said at the committee meeting.
Hardy said pickleball is a more passive recreational experience played during the day when most folks are at work. The new courts will not be lit.
