Culpeper County getting first public pickleball courts—at Mountain Run Lake Park

“You are healthier, want to get healthy, enjoy being outdoors doing athletic activities and we are all trying to learn pickleball,” he said. “I lost eight pounds and can go up and down stairs without huffing and puffing.”

Shackleford, in addition, competes at pickleball tournaments around the state and has won some gold and silver medals. He attributed the growing popularity of pickleball to the Baby Boomer generation aging out of tennis and into something more doable.

“We are still around, some of us are extremely healthy and wanted something to do,” Shackleford said. “We all started to discover pickleball…at the most you take three or four quick steps—the amount of ground you have to cover is significantly less (than tennis)…and it’s easy on your knees and back.”

Culpeper County Parks & Rec Director Andrew Hardy said pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the world.

“One of our goals is to follow the trends and develop programs and facilities to meet that demand,” he said in a phone call Tuesday.