Full Circle Thrift Store followed its recent impressive $20,000 donation to the Culpeper County Fieldhouse with a second donation—this time to the new PATH Recreation & Fitness Center.

Both grants are intended to foster recreational opportunities for local youth in the form of scholarships or fee waivers at the facilities.

Culpeper Wellness Foundation, which manages PATH Rec Center, on Feb. 10 accepted the latest $20,000 gift from Full Circle Thrift. PATH's mission is to offer healthy, fun fitness and recreation activities for children and families, Foundation president Shari Landry said.

It builds a strong community, she added.

“Participation in positive recreation reduces isolation and loneliness and builds resiliency and self-esteem,” Landry said. “When families engage in activities together it provides an opportunity to share a positive experience and build stronger bonds.”

She said it's important to their organization that the PATH Center serves the recreational needs of all local residents, regardless of income level.

“This generous gift will help to support scholarships for children who might otherwise not be able to participate. We’re tremendously grateful to Full Circle for their support,” she said.

Full Circle Thrift Store Manager David Martin commented, "On behalf of our Board of Directors, employees, and many customers, we know these funds are needed and we are pleased to support recreational activities for our youth."

Full Circle board member Pam Oliver said the company's mission from the beginning has been to help the underserved of Culpeper.

“This is an investment in the children of our community, following our motto of, Culpeper helping Culpeper,” she said.

Since opening last year, the new rec center off of Lovers Lane has offered open court times for basketball, pickleball, volleyball and futsal; coached youth sessions for basketball and futsal; and classes such as smartphone photography and mosaic art creation.

Monthly game nights for tweens and for families include court time, air hockey and ping pong and the multisport and game simulator. Also offered at the center is tumbling, sports performance and taekwondo.

Founded 20 years through a Culpeper Human Services partnership, Full Circle Thrift takes great pride in donating net proceeds to help meet the emergency needs of elderly, families and children in Culpeper, according to fullcirclethrift.org.

The nonprofit thrift store, just outside of town along Sperryville Pike, assists with gas money for transportation to a doctor appointment, electric or heat bills, prescriptions, help for homebound elderly and more.

Full Circle Thrift relies on donations and accepts clothing, shoes, purses, household items, linen, furniture, appliances, books, toys and other miscellaneous items. Two trucks are available for free pick-up of large items by appointment at 540/727-8716. Donations are tax deductible.

Interested in scholarship eligibility at the new PATH Center? Call 540/825-0000 or visit pathrecreationandfitnesscenter.org.