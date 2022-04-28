Culpeper splash pad reopening May 2

It must be almost summer.

The splash pad at Rockwater Park opens this coming Monday, May 2 on site at 421 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper.

Spring and summer operating hours for the splash pad will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a town release.

The town's newest park, located up on the hill just past Safeway, contains a range of amenities including a fitness obstacle course, climbing rock, a new children's playground, disc golf course and walking paths in a natural setting of rolling hills.

The splash pad has by far been among Culpeper's most popular recreational amenities, and it's free to visit. It first opened in 2019, though it remained closed in the warm months during the pandemic.

Monday's high temperature in Culpeper is forecast at 81 degrees with sunny skies.