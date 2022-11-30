Culpeper's first public fieldhouse opening Friday

The brand new fieldhouse at the Culpeper Sports Complex opens to the public Friday with a slate of activities ranging from tumbling for toddlers to grapevine wreath making to massage to music to Zumba, cheer and playing basketball in the gym.

A ribbon cutting and grand opening of the $4 million, 17,000-square-feet public facility will be held at 3 p.m. this Friday, with parking on site at 16358 Competition Dr.

In making the announcement on Wednesday, Culpeper County Parks & Recreation Director Andrew Hardy encouraged guests to dress in athletic or casual attire because at the conclusion of the ceremony, the facility will open for tours, program demos and open gym basketball.

The fieldhouse saw some initial action last weekend with a Nov. 26 youth basketball clinic as its very first event. The first public facility of its kind here, it hosted the clinic of Culpeper County Parks & Recreation as a live test run of the gym prior to opening.

Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal was there to see it happen. Long a proponent of public recreation and a youth basketball and tennis coach here for nearly 40 years, Deal wouldn’t have missed it.

The popular basketball camp, typically held at Culpeper Middle School, found a new home in the well-equipped gym.

“Little Jillian Calabrese-DeSantis, age 8, arrived at the facility early at 7:30 this morning. She made a basket and made history, making her the first youth to make a hoop in the new Public Rec center that we have been wanting for 50 Years,” stated Deal, posting a video of the moment on his Facebook page. “Way to go Jillian!” Deal said in the post. “Let’s Go!! Thank you County Parks & Rec! This has been years in the making.”

Gulf Seaboard General Contractors started constructing the project last November. The fieldhouse, in addition to public amenities, will be the new home for Parks & Recreation Department staff, with half-dozen offices built in.

Friday fieldhouse grand opening activities are as follows:

4-6 p.m .—Open Art & Kids’ Crafts in classrooms 1 & 2 and Silver Club/Senior Programs Table in lobby

4-5 p.m. —Tumbling for the Littles in the Aerobics Studio; Quilting/Paper-Piecing in classrooms 1 & 2 and Mixed Media Stamping/Acrylic Pins/Bookmarks in classrooms 1 & 2.

5-6 p.m. —Wollam Gardens/Grapevine Wreaths (Classrooms 1 & 2)

6-8 p.m. —Zumba Gold in Aerobics Studio

7-8 p.m.— Willow Moon Healing/Complimentary Chair Massage in the lobby and Music Programming Info & Updates in classrooms 1 & 2.

Gymnasium Schedule for Friday:

3:30-4:30 p.m. —Open Gym Basketball

5 to 7 p.m. —Court A Open Basketball

5 to 7 p.m. —Court B Community Organizations: Special Olympics, Culpeper Youth Rugby, Culpeper Little League, Culpeper Soccer Club, Dream Extreme Cheer, etc.

6 p.m. —Dream Extreme Cheer Performance

7-9 p.m.—Open Gym Basketball