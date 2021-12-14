 Skip to main content
Day passes proposed for hiking Old Rag, new Shenandoah NP camping fees approved
Old Rag

Outside magazine in 2019 named Old Rag among “The 25 Best Hikes in the World Right Now.”

 FRANK GREEN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH

Changes are coming in the spring for accessing the extremely popular hiking spot at Old Rag Mountain in Madison County.

New fees for camping next year at Shenandoah National Park are now in place.

Reservations for the upcoming season of camping—from early spring to late fall—in the national park open this Thursday Dec. 16 at recreation.gov.

The nightly fee for all campgrounds has been increased to $30—from $15-$20—while group campsites accommodating up to 25 people will increase from $50 to $75.

This is the first camping fee increase in Shenandoah National Park since 2007, according to a park release. The park will not implement an increase to entry fees.

Nearly 400 public comments were received when park officials proposed the fee hikes this past summer. The park service said comments were mostly supportive.

“Shenandoah National Park will use the increased revenue to fund projects and services that will benefit the visitor and contribute to the protection of natural and cultural resources,” said Superintendent Patrick Kenney in a statement.

“As a result, visitors can expect improvements in the campgrounds over the next few years, such as new picnic tables and fire grates.”

Shenandoah is also moving forward with implementing a pilot effort requiring day hikers to get a ticket for the Old Rag area starting in March 2022.

“The pilot project will allow the Park to evaluate a strategy for managing this highly popular hike in Shenandoah, with a goal of providing a high-quality visitor experience in an area of the Park that continues to see high visitation,” said Kenney.

Per the pilot proposal, trail traffic would be limited to 800 hikers per day for a fee of $1 or $2 per person in addition to the $30 entrance fee per vehicle.

