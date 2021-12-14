Day passes proposed for hiking Old Rag, new Shenandoah NP camping fees approved

Changes are coming in the spring for accessing the extremely popular hiking spot at Old Rag Mountain in Madison County.

New fees for camping next year at Shenandoah National Park are now in place.

Reservations for the upcoming season of camping—from early spring to late fall—in the national park open this Thursday Dec. 16 at recreation.gov.

The nightly fee for all campgrounds has been increased to $30—from $15-$20—while group campsites accommodating up to 25 people will increase from $50 to $75.

This is the first camping fee increase in Shenandoah National Park since 2007, according to a park release. The park will not implement an increase to entry fees.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 400 public comments were received when park officials proposed the fee hikes this past summer. The park service said comments were mostly supportive.

“Shenandoah National Park will use the increased revenue to fund projects and services that will benefit the visitor and contribute to the protection of natural and cultural resources,” said Superintendent Patrick Kenney in a statement.