Fauquier's Upperville Colt & Horse Show named to historic registry

The oldest and among the most prestigious horse shows in the United States was recently named to the Virginia Landmarks Register.
The Upperville Colt & Horse Show, located in northern Fauquier at the Loudoun county line, reflects varied aspects of the country’s diverse history and contributions—including from local African-Americans and female equestrians.
Col. Richard Henry Dulany (1820-1906) founded the horse show in 1853 along the original Winchester Turnpike—today’s U.S. 50.
A decade later, he joined the Confederacy with the 7th VA Calvary, and was severely wounded at Gettysburg, according to his obituary in the Clarke Courier.
A plantation owner who lived at Welbourne in nearby Upperville, Dulany established the horse show to improve the care and breeding of work and sport horses, according to the National Register of Historic Places nomination form prepared in September by Maral Kalbian LLC of Berryville.
One story describes his discovery of an injured colt caught under fence rails, motivating him to educate farmers about better livestock care.
Upperville Colt & Horse Show was not held during the Civil War, WWI, WWII and in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned this past June with restrictions and is slated to be held June 6-12, 2022.
Equestrians taking home first place earlier this year in a top purse race hailed from Ireland, following a second place finish by an Upperville woman and rounding out the top three a horseman from Chile and Dubai, according to upperville.com.
The 19.5-acre horse show property features well-preserved historical structures of the late 19th and 20th century, including a circa 1895 grandstand, roughly 180-feet long facing the main show ring.
The site retains a 1950 concession building and features smaller warm-up and show rings as well as stands for announcers, judges and cameras, according to the nomination form. The Dulany family sold the property in 1963. Upperville Colt & Horse Show Inc. maintains the property currently.
“The Upperville Colt & Horse Show grounds retains its historical integrity, making it one of the most intact historic horse show grounds in the nation…(the) property retains a high degree of integrity due to the preservation of its setting and limited modern construction,” according to the nomination form.
During the Civil War that raged around Fauquier County and neighboring Culpeper, horses and livestock were constantly confiscated or stolen by troops on both sides.
Concern for a particular stallion at Upperville was recounted by Dulany’s grandson, H. Rozer. He stated a Black groom, Garner Peters, accompanied the horse into Pennsylvania where he kept him during the entire period of the war.
Peters, who was enslaved by Dulany, made a living during the war by breeding the stallion to mares in the neighborhood, according to the nomination form. Dulany was among the largest slave owners in Northern Virginia before the war, according to his obituary.
After the war, Peters brought the horse back to Welbourne, where he spent the rest of his life. The groom continued to work in the equestrian community after slavery ended and with Dulany for at least 15 years after emancipation, registration form research suggests. Peters died in 1893.
Peters worked at Welbourne during a time when people of color were barred from membership at Dulany’s horse club, which reorganized in 1869, recounts the National Register nomination. Horse show rules codified segregation at that time.
Only a white person could become a member, according to the nomination form. The Upperville Colt & Horse Show continued to grow for its select membership.
By 1891, the prize list included Trotting Horses; Heavy Draft; Horses of General Utility, including Cleveland and French Coach; Hunters; Matched Horses; Thoroughbred; Riding Horses or Saddle; Best Pair of Ponies; and Best Pony Ridden by Owner, according to the nomination form.
In 1893, the membership list included Mrs. Ida Dulany, a relation of Richard’s and possibly the first woman to become a member.
Another race oriented rule change put in place in 1895 stated that while Black grooms could lead a horse to be examined by judges they could not ride or drive in competition with a white man or boy.
“This limitation and oppression of their skills and training might have led the nearby community of St. Louis to charter their own show in 1898, called the St. Louis Colored Colt Show...another horse show in Fauquier County located near Rectortown was also open to African Americans,” according to the nomination form.
Melvin “Dude” Warner, age 101, worked as a groom 1947-1963 for Theo Randolph, avid sportswoman and club president and her doctor husband. In an interview for the National Register nomination form, Warner, a World War II veteran and African-American from Loudoun County, reminisced about his work experience with horses.
He said that during the 1950s most of the stables in the area had Black grooms and that they did “everything but ride in the ring.” When Warner accompanied Randolph to horse shows in the north, Black grooms were able to ride, according to the nomination form.
The biggest change to the local horse business came after integration when African Americans could attend high school locally starting in the 1960s, Warner said in his interview.
He said when Black youth had the chance to attend high school and then possibly college, they didn’t want to come back and work tending horses—“there were better opportunities and better jobs for them in the world.”
In 2015, Warner was placed on “The Wall of Honor” at the Upperville Colt & Horse Show.
