Fauquier's Upperville Colt & Horse Show named to historic registry

In 1893, the membership list included Mrs. Ida Dulany, a relation of Richard’s and possibly the first woman to become a member.

Another race oriented rule change put in place in 1895 stated that while Black grooms could lead a horse to be examined by judges they could not ride or drive in competition with a white man or boy.

“This limitation and oppression of their skills and training might have led the nearby community of St. Louis to charter their own show in 1898, called the St. Louis Colored Colt Show...another horse show in Fauquier County located near Rectortown was also open to African Americans,” according to the nomination form.

Melvin “Dude” Warner, age 101, worked as a groom 1947-1963 for Theo Randolph, avid sportswoman and club president and her doctor husband. In an interview for the National Register nomination form, Warner, a World War II veteran and African-American from Loudoun County, reminisced about his work experience with horses.

He said that during the 1950s most of the stables in the area had Black grooms and that they did “everything but ride in the ring.” When Warner accompanied Randolph to horse shows in the north, Black grooms were able to ride, according to the nomination form.