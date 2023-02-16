Nature lovers from Virginia and around the world are invited to get out their binoculars and glasses to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count, starting Friday through Feb. 20.

The annual event involves counting backyard birds and allowing participants to share their love of birds while learning about migration patterns. These observations help scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations, according to a release from Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Participants will log birds they count in a 15-minute period on at least one of the four days of the event. The Merlin Bird ID app can help identify the birds and use the eBird Mobile app to enter the sightings.

Virginia State Parks provide the perfect location to view many different types of birds, Chippokes State Park Manager Ben Richard said in the release.

“We have self-guided activities at Chippokes where guests can use the iNaturalist app to identify and count the birds they see,” he said of the state park, located in Surry.

“February is a great time to come to the park and shake off the winter blues, enjoy the refreshing air and spot a variety of birds that pass through the park or make it their home. We encourage families to get involved and make a game of it.”

Other state parks having an event for the Backyard Bird Count are Hungry Mother in Marion, New River Trail in Max Meadows and First Landing in Virginia Beach.

“The Backyard Bird Count is a great program where anyone can participate and do their part to help scientists collect data to help birds of all shapes and sizes,” Hungry Mother State Park Manager Andrew Philpot said. “Join us at the park for a variety of activities that showcase the importance of the birds.”

Every bird count submitted contributes to a global study that helps protect bird populations all over the world. It is a great way to connect with birds, nature and each other, the release stated.

Culpeper’s Mountain Run Lake is a popular birding spot in the county, good for finding waterfowl in migration and winter. Occasionally when water levels are low, shorebirds can be found along the muddy edges, according to birdingvirginia.org. A healthy wintering population of Bald Eagles can be also seen at Mountain Run Lake.

Culpeper’s species total in eBird is 256 as of this month, including 159 species recorded at Mountain Run Lake. State-level rarities include Virginia’s first nesting Scissor-tailed Flycatchers, a state-high 50 Hudsonian Godwits, Swallow-tailed Kite, Upland Sandpiper, Sandhill Crane and Yellow-headed Blackbird, according to Birding in Virginia.

Other birding hot spots for Culpeper County include Lenn Park, Kelly’s Ford Battlefield, Spillman Park, Rockwater Park, Fleetwood Hill and Lake Culpeper, formerly Lake Pelham.