Fire destroys cabin on Big Meadows Lodge complex, snow falls on grassy meadow nearby

A fire destroyed the Blackrock guest cabin at Big Meadows Lodge complex early Monday in Shenandoah National Park in the same area where snow quickly accumulated into the late morning and afternoon.

The National Park Service joined fire departments from Luray, Stanley, and Elkton in responding to the blaze reported by a visitor at the campground about 2 a.m. on April 18, according to a park release.

In addition to the cabin, a small maintenance building was destroyed.

The Big Meadows Lodge complex has not opened for the season so the buildings were unoccupied. According to park concessionaire Delaware North Corporation, the Lodge will reopen April 22.

Lodging accommodations range from main lodge rooms to detached small cabins, preferred and traditional rooms, suites, and pet friendly rooms, all within walking distance of the main lodge.

The cause of the fires at the complex is under investigation, the park said.

Later on Monday morning, the park posted photos of snowy conditions at Big Meadows, a large grassy meadow and tourist draw a mile from the Lodge.

“Visibility is currently under a tenth of a mile. One inch so far, all within the past 45 minutes. A tenth of an inch of ice accumulation. HUGE flakes. Current temperature is 26 degrees,” the park posted.

Winter weather conditions closed the entire national park on Monday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.