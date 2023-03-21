Battlefield Chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes is excited to announce its first-ever Battlefield FCA Bass Fishing Tournament launching April 15 from Sturgeon Creek Marina on Lake Anna in Spotsylvania County.

This tournament is open to all anglers in two divisions: adult/adult and adult/youth. Registration will open at 5:30 a.m. with fishing starting at 7 a.m. and weigh-in for prize money starting at 3 p.m.

“Fishing is more than just a pastime for me, as a long time Bass Angler it’s a chance to connect with nature, each other, and share my passion for fishing and faith in Christ”, said Tommy Bailey, Tournament Director in a statement. “I am thrilled to be a part of the 1st Battlefield FCA Bass Tournament. I look forward to seeing how the Lord will direct this tournament and its outcome to help our anglers, coaches, and athletes.”

Seasoned anglers and newbies are welcome to make some great memories out on the lake. With the youth division, the group hopse to bring awareness to the exciting sport of competitive bass fishing, according to a release.

The tournament will be a great opportunity to promote the sport of bass fishing to young anglers and to support a local organization that helps to promote the values of teamwork, sportsmanship, and faith among young athletes, according to the Battlefield FCA metro director Scot Small.

The tournament will feature a 75/25 payout, with top finishers in each division receiving cash prizes. There will also be a Big Fish Pot, where anglers can win extra prize money for catching the largest fish of the day.

Proceeds from the event will provide funding for camp scholarships for student athletes and coaches, hiring new FCA missionary representatives, and provide other resources for ministry.

“Many young people are confused and lost in a sea of uncertainty, facing challenges like never before,” said Small.“We must be intentional about bringing truth to our young athletes and coaches. Our mission is to lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and the Church. Funds from events like the 1st Annual Battlefield FCA Bass Fishing Tournament empower us reach more with the truth.”

Register at https://www.battlefieldfca.org/fca-bass-fishing-tournament. Boat launch will be based on order of boat registration. First registered, first out.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes since 1954 has been challenging coaches and athletes on the professional, college, high school, junior high and youth levels to use the powerful platform of sport to reach every coach and every athlete with the transforming power of Jesus Christ, the release stated. The Battlefield Chapter covers Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, King George, Fredericksburg and the University of Mary Washington.