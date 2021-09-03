Fishing allowed again in Shenandoah National Park

Angling can resume again in Shenandoah National Park.

Following a two-week ban on fishing in the park's streams, effective Aug. 20, park officials lifted the restriction Sept. 3.

The ban was put in place due to low stream flows and high water temperatures, but recent rains have brought stream flows up and replenished groundwater, the park said in a news release Friday. The improved conditions relieve stress on aquatic life and fish.

However, the park said, fish may still be recovering from the stressful conditions, so it is especially important to avoid exhausting fish during landing, handle them gently, and release them without removing them from the water when possible.

Stream flows have recovered to above median conditions for this time of year, reconnecting streams that had been reduced to isolated pools under the dry conditions in July and early August. Temperatures have also fallen in recent days making stream conditions much more favorable for brook trout and other native fishes in the park, the park release stated..

All streams in Shenandoah National Park are now open to catch-and-release fishing.