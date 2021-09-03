Fishing allowed again in Shenandoah National Park

Angling can resume again in Shenandoah National Park.
Following a two-week ban on fishing in the park's streams, effective Aug. 20, park officials lifted the restriction Sept. 3.
The ban was put in place due to low stream flows and high water temperatures, but recent rains have brought stream flows up and replenished groundwater, the park said in a news release Friday. The improved conditions relieve stress on aquatic life and fish.
However, the park said, fish may still be recovering from the stressful conditions, so it is especially important to avoid exhausting fish during landing, handle them gently, and release them without removing them from the water when possible.
Stream flows have recovered to above median conditions for this time of year, reconnecting streams that had been reduced to isolated pools under the dry conditions in July and early August. Temperatures have also fallen in recent days making stream conditions much more favorable for brook trout and other native fishes in the park, the park release stated..
All streams in Shenandoah National Park are now open to catch-and-release fishing.
The park has more than 90 mountain streams and minor tributaries that serve as high quality sources for three of Virginia’s 10 major drainages: Potomac, Rappahannock, and James, according to the park web site. More than 70 of the streams have fish, and most of those native brook trout.
Shenandoah’s streams support diverse aquatic resources including 40 fish species and hundreds of species of aquatic insects, the web site stated. Shenandoah National Park relies on natural fish spawning for its populations. All of the fish are wild.
See nps.gov/shen/index.htm for information on which streams are open to harvest as well as other regulations.