Free admission Aug. 4 to Shenandoah National Park

Get in free to Shenandoah National Park Aug. 4 in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.
The park offers numerous recreational and educational opportunities, and is is a place where people can find refuge and create lasting memories, said Superintendent Pat Kenney.
The entrance fee waiver on fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping or special tours.
The upcoming free admission day recognizes President Donald J. Trump a year ago signing into law the bipartian Great American Outdoors Act. U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia, sponsored the legislation.
The funding legislation is intended to significantly address historically underfunded, multi-billion-dollar deferred maintenance backlog at national parks and public lands.
Shenandoah National Park’s entrance fee is normally $30 per vehicle, $25 per motorcycle and $15 per individual providing entry for seven consecutive days.
The Shenandoah Annual Pass is $55 providing unlimited entry for one year to the pass owner and passengers in the same vehicle.
The annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass allows unlimited entry to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks. There are also free or discounted passes available for senior citizens, active duty members of the U.S. military, veterans, Gold Star Families, fourth & fifth grade students, and disabled citizens.