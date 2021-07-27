Free admission Aug. 4 to Shenandoah National Park

Get in free to Shenandoah National Park Aug. 4 in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.

The park offers numerous recreational and educational opportunities, and is is a place where people can find refuge and create lasting memories, said Superintendent Pat Kenney.

The entrance fee waiver on fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping or special tours.

The upcoming free admission day recognizes President Donald J. Trump a year ago signing into law the bipartian Great American Outdoors Act. U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia, sponsored the legislation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The funding legislation is intended to significantly address historically underfunded, multi-billion-dollar deferred maintenance backlog at national parks and public lands.

Shenandoah National Park’s entrance fee is normally $30 per vehicle, $25 per motorcycle and $15 per individual providing entry for seven consecutive days.

The Shenandoah Annual Pass is $55 providing unlimited entry for one year to the pass owner and passengers in the same vehicle.