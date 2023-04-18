To kick off National Park Week, Shenandoah will celebrate Junior Ranger Day Saturday. Kids of all ages are invited to become a Junior Ranger and participate in interactive, family friendly programs on this fee-free day.

Patio and exploratory programs will take place at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center at 11 a.m. April 22 and at Byrd Visitor Center at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 and 4 p.m.

A park fire engine and a search and rescue vehicle will be on display at Byrd Visitor Center from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additionally, visitors can participate in self-guided scavenger hunts at both visitor centers.

Additional program information can be found through the special events page and calendar. All programs are free. No reservations are needed.

Entrance fees will be waived Saturday to encourage everyone to enjoy their national parks in person. To learn more about National Park Week, see nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/national-park-week.htm.