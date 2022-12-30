Free parking in VA State Parks Jan. 1 for First Day Hikes

Citizens are encouraged to put their best foot forward and start the New Year with an outdoor adventure in a Virginia State Park.

Parking is free at all Virginia State Park locations Jan. 1 and visitors to each park will receive a celebratory First Day Hike sticker while supplies last.

First Day Hikes have become a tradition for many people and it is the perfect opportunity to get exercise, explore outdoors and connect with nature all while enjoying the park’s unique beauty this season, according to a release.

Whether people prefer to partake in a solo adventure or want to join in on the fun of ranger-led hikes and activities, the parks are prepared with numerous ways to help elevate experiences, the release stated.

Closest to Culpeper County, Sky Meadows State Park in Delaplane, Fauquier County, will provide an opportunity to celebrate the new year by watching the sunrise. Park gates on Edmonds Lane will open at 5:30 a.m. Jan. 1. This will allow early risers to enjoy a self-guided hike from the Backcountry Trailhead to view the sunrise at one of the overlooks on the Piedmont Overlook Trail, South Ridge Trail or the Ambassador Whitehouse Trail. Ranger-led hikes will be available at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the first day of 2023.

See virginiastateparks.gov/firstdayhikes for statewide special activities.