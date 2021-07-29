High-use Rockwater Park splash pad closes a day for concrete work, maintenance

It’s an operational issue, not a safety issue, Hoy said, asked about kids slipping in the mud.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Asked about water in the splash pad features and where it comes from, Hoy said some of the water evaporates and is replaced with fresh water from the municipal supply.

The majority of the water is captured in the splash pad drains and collected in an underground wet well where the filters are located. The filters remove large particles from the water and then it goes through a sand filter process for further purification, Hoy said.

The last step is disinfection with hypochlorite, he said.

“Yes, it is recirculated water, but it’s very clean when it’s returned to the splash pad,” Hoy said.

The concrete work wrapped up around 8 a.m. on Thursday and by 8:15 children were there ready to splash. Temperatures have been in the 90s and hotter all week.

“It’s a top attraction for the summer time in the park system, along with Lake Pelham Adventures,” he said of the watercraft rental amenity next to Ole Country Store, on the same municipal water system as the splash pad. “We have a lot of visitors from outside the area coming to Rockwater Park so their kids can play in the splash pad.”