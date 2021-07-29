High-use Rockwater Park splash pad closes a day for concrete work, maintenance

Culpeper’s most popular public location for cooling off, the Rockwater Park splash pad, closed Wednesday for maintenance and repair due to high usage.
Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy said in a phone call a contractor completed the work early Thursday to extend the concrete approach around the splash pad to reduce grass and mud in the filtration system.
He said windy conditions in the hilltop park sometimes causes spray from different modules to get on grass edging the concrete, creating mud, and it gets tracked onto the splash pad.
“Mud and grass are big problems with the filtration system—filters capture that, but get loaded very heavily,” Hoy said.
The splash pad sees large crowds of Culpeper families and from all around the area and elsewhere daily from dawn to dusk during the hot summer months. After its grand opening for only a few weeks in August 2019, the splash pad has been heavily used since reopening in May following closure in summer 2020 due to the pandemic.
Hoy said it’s the most popular place in Culpeper, leading to significant mud and grass clogging the splash pad’s filters, which he described as “durable.” He said it had reached the point that crews had to remove, soak, clean, rinse and reinstall the filters on an almost daily basis. Every several days to a week for that process is more normal, he said.
It’s an operational issue, not a safety issue, Hoy said, asked about kids slipping in the mud.
Asked about water in the splash pad features and where it comes from, Hoy said some of the water evaporates and is replaced with fresh water from the municipal supply.
The majority of the water is captured in the splash pad drains and collected in an underground wet well where the filters are located. The filters remove large particles from the water and then it goes through a sand filter process for further purification, Hoy said.
The last step is disinfection with hypochlorite, he said.
“Yes, it is recirculated water, but it’s very clean when it’s returned to the splash pad,” Hoy said.
The concrete work wrapped up around 8 a.m. on Thursday and by 8:15 children were there ready to splash. Temperatures have been in the 90s and hotter all week.
“It’s a top attraction for the summer time in the park system, along with Lake Pelham Adventures,” he said of the watercraft rental amenity next to Ole Country Store, on the same municipal water system as the splash pad. “We have a lot of visitors from outside the area coming to Rockwater Park so their kids can play in the splash pad.”
Various neighboring counties have been asking a lot of questions of town officials about the Culpeper splash pad, and are looking into it as an option as well, Hoy said.
The refreshing amenity in Rockwater is the only one of its type in this area, which also only has one public pool, in Gordonsville, which did not open this year due to staffing shortage.
