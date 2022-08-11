'I waited my whole life for a pool'—town advances joint proposal for public facility in Culpeper

Negotiations, so far, seem to be going swimmingly.

The Culpeper Town Council, meeting Tuesday night, advanced by an 8-1 vote the latest motion toward a joint, outdoor pool project with Culpeper County at the sports complex.

“I waited my whole life for a pool,” said millennial Councilman Travis Brown, who grew up in Culpeper without one.

He said it’s been promised him since he was a child. Brown challenged the council to not get its “feet stuck in the mud” over details of the still-to-be-negotiated agreement to create the first public aquatic center for the county of more than 50,000 people.

Brown said he feared “it’s never going to happen” if that occurs.

Town and county administrators are still hammering out details of the arrangement in which the town would donate $5 million for design and construction of a zero-entry pool, like the Doris Buffet Pool in Fredericksburg. The facility would have an area for swimming, a bathhouse and a splash pad, per the vision shaping up.

In Culpeper, the county would donate land for the pool and parking beside its new fieldhouse. The county would own and manage the facility with oversight from the town.

The town and county, in the future, would split the cost for maintenance and operations as well as 50-50 on any operating losses.

Officials estimate pool operations, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, would cost around $150,000. Some of that would be offset with admission fees, swim lessons and concessions.

A new trolley line from town would provide access to the site on the Eastern View High School campus on U.S. 29.

The idea of a public pool in Culpeper has been discussed for decades, Town Manager Chris Hively said in bringing the item, authorizing development of a formal agreement with the board of supervisors, before Town Council.

An outside pool for the hot summer months, versus the more-expensive yearround indoor pool, better meets the community’s needs, he said.

Vice Mayor Billy Yowell, on the council through many past discussions about a public pool, said he thought it was a wonderful idea to use money freed up by American Rescue Act Plan funds to build a pool.

But he said he needed more information and had a problem with the town going 50-50 on pool operating and maintenance costs. Yowell said the town has one-third of the county’s population.

Councilwoman Meaghan Taylor, also no stranger to public pool talks, agreed with Yowell and said she did not feel comfortable with the proposal. Taylor, the sole vote against moving the project forward at Tuesday’s meeting, proposed to give the matter “a little more time and thought.”

Brown, fighting for the project, said the final agreement was not at stake just yet, just an authorization to develop the final agreement.

“I would hate to see this pool project get hung up on $30,000,” he said of Yowell’s concerns about how to split annual costs.

Councilwoman Jamie Clancey spoke up, saying she supported the concept of an inclusive, non-membership-based pool accessible to everyone. She made the successful motion to advance the next stage of negotiations with the county for the project at the Sports Complex.

Mayor Frank Reaves, by phone Wednesday, said he’s been in favor of a public pool in Culpeper for years. Last year, as a mayoral candidate, Reaves proposed using town-owned land across the tracks behind downtown’s train depot as a public pool site.

But the idea got shot down, including by folks concerned about impacts on neighboring Culpeper National Cemetery. Another hindrance was cost and approval by the railroad for a pedestrian bridge over the tracks to reach the pool, an expensive proposal.

“They didn’t want it,” Reaves said of the downtown location. “Citizens raised the devil when I talked about it, some of the merchants complaining people (would) be running up and down the street half-naked.”

The mayor, who also grew up in Culpeper without a public pool, said he wished there was another place in town for one, where someone would donate land. A pool would be nice at the Sports Complex, too, Reaves said.

Everything will be OK, the mayor said, noting that the town and county have a good working relationship.

“It’s not going to be no runaround like it was before. This pool is going to be built. We can’t keep playing,” he said.

Asked about a proposed timeline of 2026 before the pool would open, Reaves said it could get done “a little quicker.”

He reminded a reporter of a promise he made in a talk at Antioch Baptist Church: “I’m not going to get off council ‘til we get that pool.”