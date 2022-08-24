Leesburg junior rider clinches $2,500 in main hunter ring at HITS Culpeper

A Leesburg junior competition rider nabbed the $2,500 top prize with her horse in the main hunter ring Aug. 20 at HITS Culpeper Commonwealth Park.

Perfect weather greeted riders last weekend for the Winston National $2,500 USHJA National Hunter Derby.

The victor, Isabella Bertozzi, laid down a flawless handy round aboard Cousteau, jumping up from third place after the first round to capture the winning title and lead the lap of honor during the highlight event, according to a release from HITS, a hunter/jumper event management company.

“I was very excited—I did not think I was going to win this today,” said Bertozzi.

“I didn't originally plan on doing it, so I had to go first. I just wanted to put down a nice even round, and it ended nicely. I was super excited with my scores, and amazed and happy with my horse and how we performed.”

Richard Luckhardt set a welcoming classic round, which included four high options and an in-and-out before riders galloped toward the gate on a long approach to the final oxer.

The top three riders were only a point apart from each other, putting on extra pressure to perform during the handy round, which provided many opportunities for horses to showcase their brilliance, the release stated.

It began with a bending line followed by a tight rollback to the in-and-out. Riders continued to the next high option before galloping to the final high option oxer.

With smooth inside turns, a perfect trot jump and a beautiful effort over each fence, Cousteau and Bertozzi were achieved a total score of 170. The junior rider was thrilled with her 9-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding’s performance in the handy, which helped them clinch the victory.

“He has a very nice jump and a very nice, even rhythm, and I think that helped us stand out and take the win,” Bertozzi said. “I just wanted to have a nice even round and do the tidier turns. My main goal was just keeping it even and keeping the trot. I wanted to finish strong and have another consistent round.”

Bertozzi rides out of her family’s Cavallo Farm in Leesburg. They imported Cousteau two years ago after seeing him in Europe and knowing he would make the ideal hunter, the release stated.

“My dad looked at [Cousteau] and told my sister to just droop the reins and ride him like a hunter,” she explained. “Right off the bat he just loved it—jumped up super nicely and had a nice rhythm. This horse is truly a hunter at heart. He loves to go slowly and loves to lope down to the jumps.”

HITS Culpeper is a staple for Bertozzi, who has been competing here since she was in leadline.

“I'm a big fan of the food around here,” she laughed. “I know Culpeper like the back of my hand, and I feel very comfortable here. I know all the staff, and it's always been a fun experience here!”

The Constitution Classic, featuring another $2,500 USHJA National Hunter Derby, is ongoing today through Sunday out at Commonwealth Park. Spectators get in free.