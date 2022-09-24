Md. angler sets new state record for largest swordfish, caught off Ocean City

Angler Jeff Jacobs is the new record holder in Maryland for catching the state's largest swordfish, a 393-pound giant hooked Sept. 23 after a five-and-a-half hour struggle in the canyons off the coast of Ocean City.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced the feat.

Jacobs, 38, was on charter boat RoShamBo with Capt. Willie Zimmerman and crew and preparing to return to shore after a successful day on the water.

Just then, the boat’s two-speed Shimano Tyrnos 50 reel, baited with eel and a blue-white skirt, began tugging. Before long, the swordfish “jumped out of the water and looked like a Volkswagen,” Jacobs said.

Already exhausted from an eight-hour fishing trip, he fought to get the giant fish aboard.

“Giving up wasn’t an option,” Jacobs said. “When (we) saw it, we all knew it was a state record.”

The swordfish was more than 90 pounds heavier than the previous record for Maryland, set in 2021 by New Jersey resident Jake Bertonazzi.

A 597-pound swordfish, caught Sept. 25, 2020, by Nicholas Kontodiakos of Norfolk, holds the Virginia state record.

Kontodiakos caught the fish off Virginia Beach while drifting along the southern edge of the Norfolk Canyon in 1,000 feet of water, according to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.