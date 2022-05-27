Museum sponsors Culpeper Walks history tours downtown

Culpeper history walking tours this summer will cover development of downtown from 1749, when a young George Washington identified the location as a “high and pleasant situation.”

Washington's career as a professional surveyor began that year when he received a commission from the College of William and Mary to become surveyor for the newly formed Culpeper County, according to Mount Vernon.

Washington immediately traveled to Culpeper, the county seat, to be sworn in. He completed his first survey within two days, measuring a tract of 400 acres. At seventeen years of age, he was well on his way to a lucrative career, according to Mount Vernon.

See Culpeper grow through the colonial era to the Civil War, and beyond into the 20th century. Learn about major buildings and businesses, along with important individuals who had businesses and residences.

Each approximate 90-minute tour will focus on a different street, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 along North Main Street.

Culpeper Walks South Main Street will held at 10 a.m. July 9 and South Davis Street at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13. The September walk is TBA.

Attendees should bring water, wear comfortable footwear and dress appropriately for weather conditions.

Tours start at the Museum of Culpeper History unless otherwise noted. The registration fee for each walking tour is $10 and attendance is limited. culpepermuseum.com