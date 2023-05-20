Lake Culpeper Adventures watercraft rentals at The Ole Country Store will open for business at 7 a.m. on Monday for the 2023 season.

New signs for the site are coming later this summer.

Operated by the Town of Culpeper every late spring-to-fall since 2016, the lakeside operation, for the first time, will not be named for a Confederate.

Following nearly two years of debate and back-and-forth votes, the Culpeper Town Council decided in a split 5-4 vote this past October to rename Lake Pelham to Lake Culpeper—and the watercraft rental endeavor with it.

Alabama artillery officer John Pelham died in Culpeper at age 24 after being wounded in 1863’s Battle of Kelly’s Ford, fought on St. Patrick’s Day. His name was put on the lake in the 1970s following a name-the-lake contest put on by the town and soil & water conservation district.

Local discussion to remove the Confederate soldier’s name began in the summer of 2020, following the murder of George Floyd. His death sparked a renewed movement nationwide to shed symbols of white supremacy from public places. To date, the Southern Poverty Law Center says it has documented the public removal or renaming of 482 Confederate symbols since 2015 with more than 2,600 other symbols remaining. The organization started tracking and cataloging public displays of Confederate symbols in the wake of the 2015 massacre at Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, South Carolina, which claimed the lives of nine Black members, including the senior pastor.

The gunman was reportedly radicalized by white supremacist websites, some which featured the Confederate battle flag, according to media reports.

Lake Culpeper Adventures is a recreational kayak, stand up paddle board, canoe and paddle boat rental facility open to the public. Spring and summer operating hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays, weather permitting. See culpeperva.gov for more information.

Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy said the town is working with the planning department and sign contractors to fabricate new signage that should be posted later this summer. The Lake Pelham Adventures signs were removed last fall following town council’s vote.