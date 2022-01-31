Old Rag day-ticket reservations for hiking season go live Tuesday

Day-use tickets required for hiking Old Rag Mountain, staring March 1, will become available at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Shenandoah National Park is implementing the pilot program to manage visitor use on Old Rag to reduce impacts to natural resources and to improve visitor experience.

“The number of people climbing Old Rag Mountain continues to grow and congestion on the mountain is impacting resources. This pilot project will allow us an opportunity to test a strategy for managing this area to ensure Old Rag is preserved and everyone has a high-quality trip,” said Superintendent Patrick Kenney in a statement.

Tickets can be purchased for $1/each up to 30 days in advance. Beginning March 1, 2022 all visitors to Old Rag must have a day-use ticket in addition to a park entrance pass.

A total of 800 tickets will be available for each day from March 1 to November 30. Half will be released 30 days in advance and the remaining 400 will be released five days in advance. Purchase tickets before arriving at recreation.gov/ticket/10088450/ticket/10088451.

Due to the lack of internet in the area, tickets will NOT be available at the Old Rag fee station. There is very little cell phone coverage in the area so hikers are asked to please purchase tickets ahead of time.

Tickets are valid for the day of arrival only. A day-use ticket does not guarantee a parking spot, and entrance fees still apply.

This pilot project is designed to improve the visitor experience and protect fragile natural resources at Old Rag, one of the Park’s most popular hiking destinations, the release stated.

The pilot is intended to help the Park evaluate and possibly adapt to a permanent system in the future. Park management will share its analysis after the pilot project is completed. See go.nps.gov/oldragticket .