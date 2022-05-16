Orange Parks & Rec "Would Chuck" Disc Golf 50 & over league starting up

Have fun, get exercise, and make friends during the summer disc golf leagues starting up soon through Orange County Parks & Rec.

New this year, a separate league will be offered for those 50 and older.

Leagues will meet weekly at 6 p.m. for a round of play beginning the week of May 22 through July 13 at the Orange County Disc Golf Course, 14111 Litchfield Dr.

The Open League will play on Tuesdays and the 50 and Older League on Wednesdays. Thursdays will be reserved as rain makeup dates for either (or both) leagues. Every week for eight weeks, players will play a round in groups of three or four.

The player with the lowest score will receive the highest points for the week, with standings kept cumulatively throughout the season. Prizes will be awarded; all players will receive a commemorative bag tag at season end.

Have a vacation scheduled during the season? No worries! Parks & Rec will drop a player’s worst score to allow for a missed week, or a particularly bad round).

Register for $25 at 540/672-5435. Space limited 12 players/ league.