Panel favors $2 million field lighting project at Culpeper Sports Complex

“It’s a lot of money to spend now, but what it’s going to bring to Culpeper, will expand the hours of usage,” said Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates.

Sports tournaments at the complex will be a major economic generator, he added.

“I think it’s a good investment,” Bates said.

With daylight hours getting shorter, some teams currently practicing and playing at the Sports Complex bring light towers to extend field time, Hardy said. Others are driving their cars up to the fields and shining their lights to increase playing time, he added.

“With these lights, they’ll be able to run practices until 9 p.m.,” the parks and rec director said.

Board Chairman Gary Deal said the investment would be a highlight for sports association teams and a fixture for sports tourism. With the lighted fields, the county can expect to see enhanced interest in hosting multi-day sports tournaments there.

As is standard elsewhere, Culpeper County could recoup its expense through league user fees for the lights starting at $5/hour and up, Hardy said.

The County Board of Supervisors will vote on the project at its November meeting.

