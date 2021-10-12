Panel favors $2 million field lighting project at Culpeper Sports Complex

A county panel Tuesday morning greenlighted a $2 million project that will allow youth sports to continue when the sun goes down.
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Building & Grounds Committee unanimously endorsed installing professional, LED sports lighting on 14 fields at the Sports Complex next to Eastern View High School.
The recreational expense is included in this fiscal year capital improvements budget. Committee members viewed the initiative as investment in economic development.
“It will take parks & recreation into a really great upwards trajectory,” Department Director Andrew Hardy told the committee, thanking the board for last week approving construction of a $4 million field house at the Sports Complex, where parks & rec will be housed.
The light project will illuminate three football fields, four soccer fields, two softball fields and five baseball fields through a contract with Musco Sports Lighting. The 25-year contract will include maintenance materials and labor as well as a control and monitoring system allowing remote on/off and dimming and 24/7 customer support.
Work is set to start in December on the softball and baseball fields and completed by March of 2022. Phase II, lighting the football and soccer fields, will occur June-August of 2022.
“It’s a lot of money to spend now, but what it’s going to bring to Culpeper, will expand the hours of usage,” said Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates.
Sports tournaments at the complex will be a major economic generator, he added.
“I think it’s a good investment,” Bates said.
With daylight hours getting shorter, some teams currently practicing and playing at the Sports Complex bring light towers to extend field time, Hardy said. Others are driving their cars up to the fields and shining their lights to increase playing time, he added.
“With these lights, they’ll be able to run practices until 9 p.m.,” the parks and rec director said.
Board Chairman Gary Deal said the investment would be a highlight for sports association teams and a fixture for sports tourism. With the lighted fields, the county can expect to see enhanced interest in hosting multi-day sports tournaments there.
As is standard elsewhere, Culpeper County could recoup its expense through league user fees for the lights starting at $5/hour and up, Hardy said.
The County Board of Supervisors will vote on the project at its November meeting.
