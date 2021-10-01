PATH Foundation pledges $500K to Culpeper recreation center

Warrenton-based PATH Foundation just pledged half-million dollars to the planned recreation center of Culpeper Wellness Foundation.
In recognition of this gift, the health and fitness facility off of Lovers Lane will be known as PATH Recreation Center.
“We are extremely grateful for the support,” said Shari Landry, Culpeper Wellness Foundation president, in a statement on Friday. “This generous gift moves us closer to realization of our vision of a community facility where families can come together to enjoy sports, exercise and all kinds of recreation.”
Culpeper Wellness broke ground in August on the $6 million center going up on its campus near the 29 bypass south of town.
The center will include two full size multipurpose courts with batting cages, a fitness facility and two activity rooms with A/V equipment. It will offer activities like tumbling, arts classes, after school programs, educational programs, and more. The recreation center is expected to open in early 2022.
“We’re thrilled to partner with the Culpeper Wellness Foundation on supporting the rec center, as our missions align in making our communities healthier,” said Christy Connolly, president and CEO of the PATH Foundation, in a statement.
“In the past several years, we have had the chance to partner with them on smaller efforts, but the scope of the rec center offers a substantial benefit for many in Culpeper. Having grown up in Culpeper, I know my family would have loved a rec center like this, and I’m sure it’s going to be a tremendous benefit for the community for many years to come."
The PATH Foundation serves Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock and has previously supported the Culpeper Free Clinic, Ann Wingfield housing, daycare and senior services through Culpeper Baptist Church, and education on addiction and mental health, among other community initiatives.
Since its inception, the PATH Foundation has invested more than $50 million in grants.
