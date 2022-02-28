PATH Recreation & Fitness Center of Culpeper opens first phase Tuesday

Another healthy venue option opens Tuesday in Culpeper.

The first phase of the new PATH Recreation & Fitness Center will open March 1 at 19002 Crossroad Parkway, off of Lovers Lane.

A Mardi Gras-themed celebration all week will include giveaways and raffles marking the opening of the fitness area within the center.

Community members are invited to stop by for a tour to learn about fitness classes and personal and small group training programs for adults and children, according to a release from nonprofit Culpeper Wellness Foundation, manager of PATH Recreation, Powell Wellness Center and the Free Clinic of Culpeper.

Programming at the new site will include indoor cycling, P90X, kettlebell strength training, yoga and more for adults, as well as boot camp, tumbling and sports performance training for youth.

The fitness space is all about programming for all ages, interests and levels of fitness, said Tracie Massey, PRFC director.

“With the fitness area opening, it’s exciting to be very close to realizing our vision of a community facility where families can come together to enjoy exercise and all kinds of recreation,” said Foundation president Shari Landry.

The recreation area within the 27,000 square foot center will open in June with two full size multipurpose courts for basketball, pickleball and volleyball, two batting cages, and a multisport simulator. Activity rooms in the new center will accommodate a diverse array of programs and activities such as arts classes, after school activities and educational programs. See pathrecreationandfitnesscenter.org.