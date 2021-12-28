Prince George's County Parks & Rec shuts facilities, cancels event due to COVID

Prince George’s County Dept. of Parks and Recreation, serving a populous public around the Nation’s Capital, announced Tuesday that it will close most facilities, reduce park maintenance operations and cancel public events and programs Dec. 29, 2021-Jan. 18, 2022 to contain what health officials say is another wave of COVID-19.
All parks and trails will remain open, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission announced in a release. The special election voting center will also remain open and previously scheduled rentals will be honored.
The Department that oversees more than 28,000 acres of parklands and hundreds of facilities will reassess the status prior to reopening, the release stated.
Its 50 community centers are included in the temporary closure.
Department officials, staff, residents, partners, and vendors were informed of the decision earlier Tuesday.
As COVID-19 prevalence becomes more significant in the County, the Department is taking these steps in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the release stated.
“This proactive effort is our greatest opportunity to increase public health for the residents of Prince George’s County,” said Bill Tyler, director, Department of Parks and Recreation. “Our facilities, programs, and events provide the means for community social interaction and we are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution.”
The Department will continue to concentrate on preventive measures as indicated by public health agencies. Outdoor areas will remain open to the public from sunrise to sunset. See pgparks.com.