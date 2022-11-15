Raquel Montez new deputy superintendent at Shenandoah National Park

A National Park Service employee with a decade of experience in the field has been named the new deputy superintendent of Shenandoah National Park.

Raquel Montez most recently worked as acting superintendent at Manassas National Battlefield Park. She is a 13-year U.S. Army veteran and former military police officer.

“Raquel has excellent experience managing people and park operations. She is well known for her ability to engage with employees,” Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Patrick Kenney stated in a release on Monday. “She has proven to be a critical thinker who can resolve complex problems. She will be an excellent addition to the Shenandoah team.”

Montez, administrative officer at Manassas since 2016, also worked as the Supervisory Human Resources Specialist for the National Capital Region of the National Park Service. She was also a Human Resources Specialist for the National Credit Union Administration in Alexandria.

“The National Parks are truly a place of wonder,” Montez said in a statement. “The natural beauty and historical significance of these spaces serve as sanctuaries for our visitors. Whether they visit for recreational or educational purposes, I find great joy in their awe-inspiring moments.”

She added she was excited to work at Shenandoah National Park.

“I look forward to joining the team and continuing the work of protecting these wonderful and unique spaces. As a leader, I will dedicate my efforts to mentoring the next generation of NPS leaders,” Montez said.

She holds a master’s degree in human resource management and a bachelor’s in information security. Montez is a Franklin Covey All Access Pass Program Facilitator, a Green-Dot Bystander Intervention Facilitator and a DOI Diversity Change Agent facilitator.

She is originally from East Los Angeles, California. Montez enjoys hiking, camping, gardening, food preserving, traveling and listening to audio books. She has three daughters and shares her home with three dogs and a cat.