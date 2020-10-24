Ruritan Club cornhole tourneys raises money for abused family members

The Jefferson Ruritan Club has managed to turn a fun backyard pastime into a powerful resource to aid abused families in the Culpeper area.

Once a month, the club hosts a cornhole tournament, with the proceeds from participants’ registration fees going directly to SAFE (Services to Abused Families Inc.).

A Culpeper-based organization, SAFE provides services for victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence and their children, which consists of everything from shelter, counseling and legal advocacy to healthy activities and field trips.

Since the monthly events began in July, the Jefferson Ruritan Club has raised about $1,000 for SAFE.

Twelve teams competed in the most recent tournament, which was held at Old Trade Brewery near the village of Brandy Station on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The duo of Anthony Smith and Mark Hurd, also known as “The Leftys,” emerged victorious, claiming a $112 first-place prize package in the process.

Second place—and a $50 gift certificate to the locally owned craft brewery—went to the team of Lloyd Tyree Sr. and Lloyd Tyree Jr.