Shenandoah National Park plan-ahead tips for a very busy Memorial Day Weekend

Shenandoah, like many national parks, is expecting an especially busy weekend.

Old Rag day-hiking tickets are sold out for Saturday and Sunday with limited availability for Monday, according to a park release on Thursday. SNP Campground reservations are also sold out for the weekend and first-come, first-served sites are expected to go quickly, the release stated, urging folks to check social media for the latest updates. Lodging is also fully booked.

Shenandoah is a popular day-trip destination, so all indications are that Memorial Day weekend will be a very busy time.

Superintendent Pat Kenney encouraged visitors to be sure to plan ahead.

"We want people to enjoy their national park and Shenandoah National Park is a great place to explore and recreate. Memorial Day weekend is an especially busy time and planning your visit will help make the most of your trip. Visitors should expect crowds and congestion on Skyline Drive, at picnic areas, and along popular trails. Planning your visit is critical," Kenney said.

Day visitors should purchase their entrance pass ahead of time at recreation.gov and download the NPS app to plan activities and navigation through the park. Toggle the “Download Offline Content” switch so the app will work despite lack of service.

See nps.gov/shen to plan hikes and download maps before arrival, and visitors should look for less popular hikes to avoid crowds, the park service advised. Day visitors should be sure everyone in their group is physically capable of chosen hikes.

Visitors should also be sure to have essentials like water, snacks, a flashlight or headlamp, sturdy shoes, layers, and a plan if something goes wrong. Also, the park advised keeping an eye on the weather and to be especially aware of predicted lightning, and to not depend on a cell phone since coverage is spotty.

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of a full schedule of ranger programs, so plan to join one or more to learn more about Shenandoah.

"Planning ahead will ensure that visitors have a safer and more enjoyable trip to their national park. So, be sure to #PlanLikeAParkRanger!" the release stated.