Shenandoah National Park seeks public input on camping fee hike: $15 to $30 nightly

Shenandoah National Park is seeking public input about proposed increases over the next two years that will double camping fees.
The park will host two virtual meetings on the topic this week.
Superintendent Pat Kenney said in a statement the agency would use the extra fee money to fund projects and services to benefit visitors and contribute to protection of Shenandoah’s natural and cultural resources.
With the proposed fee hikes, visitors can expect improvements at campgrounds, in backcountry camping experiences, and at Old Rag, he said.
The campground nightly fee of $15/20 is proposed to go to $30 at all four campgrounds.
Fees for group campsites, which accommodate up to 25 people at some locations, are proposed to increase from $45 to $75 to provide revenue to maintain and improve campgrounds, according a park release.
Over the past few years, fee dollars have supported projects like new picnic tables, fire rings, and bear-proof food storage lockers at Big Meadows Campground and Picnic Area, Matthews Arm Campground, and Elk Wallow Picnic Area. Other recent fee-funded projects included replacement of restrooms at Big Meadows Campground, rehabilitation to the accessible Limberlost Trail this year and maintenance on 200-220 miles of trails.
Shenandoah park officials also seek to implement a backcountry camping permit system to track and understand backcountry use in a way that better protects the resource and provides an improved visitor experience.
A registration system at recreation.gov website will allow users to plan their trip in advance with current information using a reliable system that will provide financial support for management of the Park’s backcountry, according to the release. A fee ranging from $20 to $30 is likely to depend on the number of backcountry nights for each permit.
Details are pending on how the user system will work with a planned implementation date in late 2022 or early 2023.
The park also seeks to stablish a pilot project for Old Rag Mountain visitor access through a new ticketing system at recreation.gov.
It would require Old Rag users to get daily reservations in advance to help manage visitor use for most of the year with a minimal $1 to $2 processing fee during the pilot period.
Research indicates significant crowding and congestion at Old Rag at busy times. These studies indicate that managing total daily use during most of the year will improve visitor experience, reduce congestion and safety risks, and protect the rare ecological communities on the mountain.
The majority of Old Rag users surveyed in 2019 supported a system to limit users, according to the park release. The pilot program is slated to start March 2022.
To learn more, attend virtual public presentations at 7 p.m. this Tuesday, Aug. 24 (call in 1-510-338-9438 Access code: 255 041 65118) and at 3 p.m. on Aug. 26 (1-510-338-9438 Access code: 255 867 80255). In person meetings will not be held because of the resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the region.
The webex presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session, but no comments or input will be officially accepted.
Feedback must be in writing by Sept. 16 at parkplanning.nps.gov/FeeUpdate or by mail to: Superintendent, Shenandoah National Park, 3655 US HWY 211 East Luray, VA 22835