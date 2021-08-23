Shenandoah National Park seeks public input on camping fee hike: $15 to $30 nightly

Shenandoah park officials also seek to implement a backcountry camping permit system to track and understand backcountry use in a way that better protects the resource and provides an improved visitor experience.

A registration system at recreation.gov website will allow users to plan their trip in advance with current information using a reliable system that will provide financial support for management of the Park’s backcountry, according to the release. A fee ranging from $20 to $30 is likely to depend on the number of backcountry nights for each permit.

Details are pending on how the user system will work with a planned implementation date in late 2022 or early 2023.

The park also seeks to stablish a pilot project for Old Rag Mountain visitor access through a new ticketing system at recreation.gov.

It would require Old Rag users to get daily reservations in advance to help manage visitor use for most of the year with a minimal $1 to $2 processing fee during the pilot period.