Shenandoah National Park to limit Old Rag access to 800 hikers daily

Shenandoah National Park is attempting to get a handle on overcrowding at Old Rag Mountain, one of the world’s most popular hiking destinations.

Hikers who wish to traverse Saddle, Ridge, and Ridge Access Trails at Old Rag from March-November will need to obtain a day-use ticket in advance, per new trial guidelines announced Friday by the park service.

Ticket availability to hike Old Rag will be limited to 800/day. Tickets will be $1 for duration of a one year pilot program for this new system of accessing Old Rag.

Shenandoah National Park is undertaking the trial program to improve visitor experience and to protect fragile natural resources at Old Rag, the release stated.

The pilot will help the park evaluate and possibly adapt it to a permanent system in the future. An analysis will follow the pilot period.

A recent visitor-use and expectations study by the park system indicated significant crowding and congestion at Old Rag during certain times of the year.

The study also revealed most visitors agree that limiting users would improve their experience and safety, and better protect the rare ecological communities found on Old Rag, the park system said.

Hikers must purchase their tickets in advance, starting Feb. 1, at recreation.gov. Tickets will NOT be available at the Old Rag fee station, and there is very little cell phone coverage in the area, the park system said.

Tickets may be purchased up to 30 days in advance and are valid for the day of arrival only. Although a total of 800 tickets will be available for each day, 400 will be released 30 days in advance and the remaining 400 will be released five days in advance.

A day-use ticket does not guarantee a parking spot and entrance fees still apply in addition to the day-use ticket, the park system said.

Outside Magazine in 2019 listed Old Rag among “The 25 Best Hikes in the World Right Now” and it’s only gotten more popular since the pandemic.

It is a challenging hike with a strenuous rock scramble and should be undertaken with preparation. The payoff comes at the summit with its 360-degree views.

At peak times, like weekends, an average daily crowd would surpass 1,000 hikers or more. The 9.4-mile circuit hike to the summit takes 7.5 hours, according to the park system.

As for hiking Old Rag in the winter, the park service advises, be sure to carry micro-spikes or traction coil devices to place on boots.

Even when it's perfectly clear in lower elevations, trails can be be icy and snow-covered during colder weather, and these devices can offer protection from a nasty fall.

