Skyline Drive slowly reopening after Decemer snow in Shenandoah National Park

Shenandoah National Park crews are still cleaning up along Skyline Drive after two back-to-back winter storm systems impacted the area on Dec. 15 and a week later on Dec. 22 while clean up from the first storm was still being done.

Following weeks of damage assessments and debris removal, park crews have worked diligently to restore visitor access to as many areas of the park as possible, according to a release on Friday.

Some portions of Skyline Drive were announced being back open: Mile 0 (Front Royal Entrance) to mile 5 (Dickey Ridge Visitor Center) and mile 31.5 (Thornton Gap Entrance) to mile 42.6 at Whiteoak Parking. Swift Run Entrance at Route 33 is open north to the northern entrance of Byrd Visitor Center.

The Visitor Center opened until 4:30 p.m. Friday and will resume normal hours this weekend, the park service said. All other sections of Skyline Drive are closed.

This is a departure from usual park policy, according to the release, but because of the dangerous nature of the work that needs to be done in the closed areas, the superintendent has issued a complete closure of those portions of Skyline Drive.

Closed portions include mile 5 to mile 31.5 (Route 211) and mile 42.6, just south of Whiteoak Parking to Big Meadows, and Swift Run Entrance (Route 33) south to Rockfish, the southern terminus of Skyline Drive.

In response to the effects of the recent snow and ice storms on the mountain, the park immediately mobilized an incident command team, addressing critical needs to assess damage, stabilize facilities and begin the process of restoring visitor access. Crews and equipment from other National Park Service locations as well as park volunteers have responded to the park’s request to assist in these efforts, the release stated.

For updates and conditions see SNP on Facebook and Twitter, Text SHENALERTS to 888777 or call 540/999-3500, option 1.