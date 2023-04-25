The always popular splash pad at Rockwater Park will reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the Town of Culpeper Department of Environmental Services.

Spring and summer operating hours at the splash pad will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The town facility is located up on the hill at 421 Madison Road.

The splash pad, which opened in 2019, remains one of Culpeper’s most visited recreational amenities and it’s free to visit.

For opening day this year, the high temperature in Culpeper is predicted at 69 degrees. The splash pad opened last year in early May.

Rockwater Park also features 1.7 miles of multi-use trails, a Fitcore Extreme obstacle course, 18-hole disc golf course, 14-foot climbing boulder, Sparks at Play young children's playground, public restrooms and a large pavilion.