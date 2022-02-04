STARRY NIGHTS: Rappahannock County Park releases 2022 Dark Sky event calendar

Rappahannock County Park will open nine evenings in 2022 during which the public can come and observe its endless night skies, according to a release from Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority.

The site will also open nominally once a month during warmer months, the authority said in announcing it night sky viewing programs in the Dark Sky Park located on the outskirts of the town of "Little Washington."

Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection will provide a Dark Sky program during four of the scheduled evening viewings.

An International Dark Sky Association designed park, like in RappK, is a land possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural heritage, and/or public enjoyment.

Rappahannock County Park seeks to share that beauty at the upcoming programs.

The Park Authority noted change to Daylight Savings Time on Sun., March 13 and change to Standard Time on Sun., Nov. 6

The next New Moon is March 31 so the first free observation evening in Dark Sky Designated Rappahannock County Park will start at sunset 7:35 p.m.—thin moon crescent—on Saturday, April 2.

New Moon: April 30 Dark Sky Event will start at sunset 8 p.m.—no moon.

Full Moon: May 15 with a free observation evening at sunset 8:15 p.m.—last quarter—on Saturday, May 21

Full Moon: June 14 with a Dark Sky Event at sunset 8:32 p.m.—near full moon—on Saturday, June 11.

New Moon: July 28 with free Observation Evening at sunset 8:22 p.m.—thin moon crescent—on Saturday, July 30.

New Moon: Aug. 27 with Dark Sky Event at sunset 7:51 p.m.—no moon—on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Full Moon: Sept 10 with free Observation Evening at sunset 7:14 p.m.—last quarter—on Sept 17.

New Moon: Sept. 25 with Dark Sky Event at sunset 7:06 p.m.—no moon—on Saturday, Sept. 24.

New Moon: Oct. 25 with Free Observation Evening at sunset 6:26 p.m.—no moon—on Sat. Oct. 22.

The International Dark-Sky Association in 2019 awarded Rappahannock County Park, in Virginia’s “little Washington,” its prestigious International Dark Sky Park “silver tier” designation, making it only the third county park in the nation at the time to be so honored.