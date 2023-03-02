Virginia State Parks campgrounds open for the season on Friday.

Camping options vary from cabins and bunkhouses to yurts and primitive camping. Each park offers different scenic camping options, according to a release from Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Most full-service Virginia State Park campgrounds with bathhouses are open from the first Friday in March through the first Monday in December.

Open year round are full-service sites at Douthat, Hungry Mother, Pocahontas and Shenandoah River state parks. Camping at Claytor Lake State Park will not open until April 1 due to construction.

Visit the camping web page for more details about reservations, cancelations and severe weather procedures. Traveling with horses? Visit the equestrian camping page for details. The Customer Loyalty Program allows visitors to earn rewards for staying at a campground, cabin, bunkhouse or in a lodge.

Reservations can be made at dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/camping or 800/933-PARK, option 5. Lodging reservations are accepted up to 11 months in advance or, for camping, up to 2 p.m. on the day of arrival.

Virginia State Parks offers more than 1,800 campsites, with options ranging from primitive camping to RV sites with electric and water hookups.

Lake Anna State Park in Spotsylvania Courthouse offers cabins, lodges, campsites, yurts and camping cabins, available for rent.