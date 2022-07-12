Town floats public pool idea at Culpeper County Sports Complex

As the heat of summer sets in, Culpeper officials are once again considering construction of a public pool for this growing community that still does not have one.

The Culpeper County Building & Grounds Committee Tuesday morning discussed a proposal from the Town of Culpeper for a joint project for an outdoor community pool at the County Sports Complex next to Eastern View High School. The pool would open Memorial Day to Labor Day.

The Town of Culpeper has been very interested in trying to create a pool for the community, County Administrator John Egertson said in introducing the agenda item to the committee.

Both the town and county, in fact, have studied the issue of public aquatics for at least 25 years, but a pool has yet to materialize.

The town’s latest idea is possibly putting a pool at the sports complex, Egertson said. Per an initial proposal, the town would cover construction costs, the county would provide land and parking and the two local governments would share maintenance costs.

A town consultant estimated current costs at $5.6 million to construct the six-lane pool.

County Parks & Rec Director Andrew Hardy on Tuesday presented a pool concept identical to the Doris Buffett Pool in Fredericksburg.

The proposed location would be behind the new fieldhouse nearing construction at the sports complex.

Hardy called it an opportunity to provide a community pool for the town and county, an item many residents have voiced their desire to have over the years, he said.

A pool at the sports complex is merely exploratory at this point, he added, seeking input from the committee.

The projected pool would have six lap lanes, a zero entry family pool, two bathhouses, a concession stand and potentially a splash pad.

A 127-space parking lot would be nearby.

“It fits nicely in this pie-shaped parcel,” Hardy said, noting a splash pad at the facility would cover an audience from toddlers to active seniors.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates noted the town project, in the past three months, had gone from a year-round pool downtown to a seasonal pool at the complex.

Mayor Frank Reaves, as part of his election platform, proposed putting a pool on town-owned property behind the Depot, across the tracks. The idea failed to gain traction, however, due to access issues as well as proximity to the National Cemetery.

Bates said Tuesday his “big concern” with a pool at the sports complex was the county being burdened with reoccurring operational costs. Other local public pools operate in the red, he said.

Hardy said annual operations for the Buffett pool in Fredericksburg are around $178,000 with annual income less than that. He envisioned a cost sharing arrangement with the town for covering operational costs.

County Board Chairman Gary Deal said the goal was for the town and county to share operational costs. Deal has long advocated for a public pool in Culpeper, most recently in 2018, via the YMCA. Voters rejected the concept in a 2018 referendum.

“It’s something that’s been talked about for a long time and a pool that is needed for our families, our kids,” Deal said.

The splash pad installed at the town’s Rockwater Park in 2019 is so popular that vehicles trying to park on site on weekends line up down to Madison Road, Deal said.

“Our community has not had a public pool in a very long time. I am hoping we can get it done,” he said, calling it a great opportunity to partner with the town.

Parking availability around the sports complex could accommodate pool users during the three-month season, Hardy told the committee, as some members expressed concerns about parking.

“With the seasonal component of it, it can manage,” he said of sharing parking with sports teams. Parking lots in the complex are connected by sidewalks, he added.

Deal made a motion to forward the proposal without a committee recommendation to the Board of Supervisors to consider in August.

Bates seconded the motion “to get more information on the table.” The motion passed unanimously.