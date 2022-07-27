Town panel ponies up $5 million in support for Culpeper public pool

A panel on Tuesday voted unanimously that the town of Culpeper pony up $5 million to construct an outdoor public pool with the county at the county’s Culpeper Sports Complex.

This would be the first public pool built in Culpeper after many, many past proposals that dried up.

The Town Council’s Public Works, Public Safety and Planning & Community Development Committee approved a recommendation that, in addition to the capital investment, the town would cover 50 percent of any annual operating loss associated with operating the outside pool.

The action is contingent on full Town Council approval at its Aug. 9 meeting and successful execution of a pool operations agreement with the county.

Town Council members Joe Short, Mike Olinger (filling in for Meaghan Taylor), Erick Kalenga and Janie Schmidt voted in favor of the committee’s motion for the town to put forward $5 million for pool construction.

To construct the six-lane pool would cost $5.6 million, a town consultant estimated.

Earlier this month, a county Board of Supervisors committee agreed in concept to a cost-sharing arrangement with the town for construction and operation of a pool at the Sports Complex.

County Parks & Rec Director Andrew Hardy proposed a concept identical to the Doris Buffett Pool in Fredericksburg, possibly with an splashpad add-on. It would be situated behind the new fieldhouse nearing completion at the Sports Complex.

In 2006, the Buffet pool cost $3.3 million to build. It has current annual operating costs of $178,000/year and $37,500/year in revenues, not counting foundation donations.

Per a projected timeline presented at Tuesday’s Town Council committee meeting, Culpeper County would enter into a design contract for the outdoor pool by July 2023, implement a construction contract by July 2024 and have the pool built by the summer of 2026—four years from now.

By 2024, the town consultant estimated construction of a six-lane pool would cost over $7 million.